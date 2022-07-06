HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

