Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 375 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

