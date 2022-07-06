IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.04

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 84831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

