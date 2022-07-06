IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.08 Average PT from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBG. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The stock has a market cap of C$445.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.61. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$14.80.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

