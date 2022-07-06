IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average is $476.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.