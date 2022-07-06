IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Sells 17,985 Shares of Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.27), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,749.76).

Charlie Rozes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Charlie Rozes sold 10,772 shares of IG Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £80,682.28 ($97,701.96).

IGG stock opened at GBX 660 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 771.43. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several brokerages have commented on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.65) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095 ($13.26).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

