IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Sells 17,985 Shares of Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.27), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,749.76).
Charlie Rozes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Charlie Rozes sold 10,772 shares of IG Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £80,682.28 ($97,701.96).
IGG stock opened at GBX 660 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 771.43. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About IG Group (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
See Also
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.