Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Critical Analysis

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Varonis Systems and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $390.13 million 8.94 -$116.86 million ($1.21) -26.30 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.71 -$1.57 million ($0.07) -2.17

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.58% -19.97% -10.71% Infinite Group -32.33% N/A -151.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 11 0 2.85 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $56.77, indicating a potential upside of 78.41%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

