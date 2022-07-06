Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 279.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after acquiring an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after acquiring an additional 285,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.