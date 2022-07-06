Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 7,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 231.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

