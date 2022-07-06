Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average of $289.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

