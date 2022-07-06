inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

INTT stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.93.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

