Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Shares of CUT opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.