Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $84.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.