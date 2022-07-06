Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

EL stock opened at $259.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

