Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 415 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

