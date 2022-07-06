Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

