Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

