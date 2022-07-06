Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 550.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

