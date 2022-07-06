Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.13 and a 200-day moving average of $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

