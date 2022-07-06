Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

