Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

