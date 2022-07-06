Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

