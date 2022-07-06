Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $244.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

