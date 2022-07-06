Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.