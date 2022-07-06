Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

