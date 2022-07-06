Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,146,804. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

