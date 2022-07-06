Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

DUK stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.