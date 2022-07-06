Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,207 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

