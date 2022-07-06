Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 18,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

