Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,273 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,273 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $192,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

