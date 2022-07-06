Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.