Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,750. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

