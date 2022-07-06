Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

