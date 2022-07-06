Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.47. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

