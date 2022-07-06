Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

