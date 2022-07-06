Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Shares of APD opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average of $253.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

