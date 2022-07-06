Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

