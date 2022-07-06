Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

