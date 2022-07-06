Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 225 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.