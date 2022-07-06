Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 41,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

