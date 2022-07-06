Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $244.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average is $275.67.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

