Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

PGR stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

