Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.04. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

