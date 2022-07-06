Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar stock opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

