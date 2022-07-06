Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

