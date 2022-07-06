Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

