Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $37.66 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,766.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.