Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,766.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

