iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Down 2.7%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.99. 3,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 32.51% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

