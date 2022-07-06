iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

EMB stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $113.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

